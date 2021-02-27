Margery L. Irish WATERBURY CENTER — Margery L. Irish, 91, of Waterbury Center passed away in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with loved ones by her side on Feb. 5, 2021. Despite the loss of her husband, Maxfield R. Irish, in November of 2016, Margery continued to live every day to the fullest after her move to North Carolina with her youngest daughter, Terry Irish, and her granddaughter, Meaghan Goughnour and her family. Margery was born and grew up on Maple Street in Waterbury Center, Vermont, on a farm with her parents, Lois and Harold Towne, and her siblings, Gerald Towne, Justin Towne, Rodney Towne and Kathleen Towne. Margery grew up doing sewing, knitting, cooking and working on the farm with her siblings and parents. Margery worked for years as a telephone operator out of Montpelier, Vermont. Maxi and Marge married and purchased the old Ryle’s Market with Walter Deal, at which time the Ideal Market was founded (I for Irish and Deal for Walter Deal). Maxi and Margery became the proprietors, thereby remaining as the Ideal Market for 52 years of enjoyable business with the community and 72 years of marriage and family. Margery and Maxi enjoyed operating the Ideal Market as independent grocers and the daily life of the community and longtime friends. Margery cherished the community with the store business, with Maxi at the Ideal Market, her family, and was so thankful for the folks who continued to conduct business with her and Maxi over the years on a regular basis and all of their dear friends. The most cherished memories for Margery and Maxi were the preparation of McKenzie hot dogs and lollipops as they prepared them for all the kids in town daily. The kids would arrive to get those hot dogs and lollipops and the joy on the children’s faces was all Margery and Maxi needed. They would order extra hot dogs, just to make sure they had enough to hand out to all who arrived. Margery and Maxi enjoyed watching basketball together with the favorite team as the Celtics. They enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren, great-grandchildren as they played in sports and other school activities and teaching the family her well-learned skills of cooking, sewing, knitting. Margery moved to North Carolina in September of 2017, after her husband’s passing in 2016, and was cared for by her youngest granddaughter, Meaghan, and her daughter, Terry Irish, until her passing. Margery is loved and remembered by her daughter, Donna L. Breen, her husband, Kevin Breen, of Waterbury; her daughter, Terry L. Irish of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; three wonderful grandchildren and their families, Craig Breen and his wife, Sandra, of Boston, Massachusetts, Eric Breen and his wife, Mickel Yust, of Corpus Christi, Texas, Meghan Goughnour and her husband, Nick Goughnour, of North Carolina; four wonderful great-grandchildren, Briac, Lushi, Nahla Breen, and Kaleigh Goughnour. The family would like to thank all of the dear neighbors, friends and the community for the cherished friendships and support over the years. In honor of Margery’s wishes, a celebration of Margery’s life will be announced at a later date. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Waterbury; to send online condolences, visit www.perkinsparker.com.
