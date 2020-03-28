Margary Amelia Kennison WORCESTER — Margary Amelia Kennison, 83, of Minister Brook Road, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on Nov. 9, 1936, the daughter of Leon and Gladys (Varney) Hayden in Hinesburg. She was one of five girls. She attended schools in Hinesburg, and graduated from Northfield High School. On June 30, 1972, Margary married Vernon Kennison. They raised eight children together, including their autistic grandson, Terrance, and Vernon's son Robert from his previous marriage. Mr. Kennison predeceased her in 2016. Margary worked as a nursing aide at the former Heaton Hospital until her retirement in 1979. Margary loved anything involving crafting, and her family still enjoys some of the beautiful Christmas ornaments and many other things that she made over the years. She was an excellent seamstress and quilter, and made quilts for her family and friends until her health prevented her from doing so. She loved collecting dolls and teddy bears, and had an extensive doll collection. She did canning, and family and friends lined up every year for a jar of her pickles. She also volunteered at the local church bazaar every year until her health stopped her. She was a peacekeeper, willingly lending an ear or a word of advice. She was loved by all who knew her. Survivors include her children, Diana Bradeen, of Worcester; Linda Kennison, of Enosburg Falls; Michael Kennison, of Worcester; and Calvin Kennison, of Northfield; her grandson, Terrance Boardman, of Worcester; sisters, Jeri Kennison, of Barre; and Beth Guica, of Colchester; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and an extended family including numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two of her sons, Scott Kennison and Jerry Kennison; and two sisters, Irene Alger and Valli Jean Hayden. The family is planning a celebration of her life later this summer, where she will then join her husband Vernon and their two sons in the Worcester Cemetery. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandson
