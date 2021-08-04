Margaret Urquhart Hutchins and Dr. Samuel Hutchins, 3rd SOUTH BARRE — A Celebration of Life to honor and recognize the lives of Margaret Urquhart Hutchins and Dr. Samuel Hutchins, 3rd will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the West Newbury Congregational Church, 207 Tyler Farm Road, West Newbury. All family and friends are invited to attend. Following the service, inurnment will take place in the Wells River Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Wells River, VT. Margaret passed on November 3, 2020, and Samuel away on February 10, 2021. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre.
