Margaret R. Belville BARRE — With much sadness, we said goodbye earlier this month to Margaret R. “Tootie” Belville. Tootie passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 98 2/3 on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Her family was by her side. Tootie was born on October 29, 1923, in South Barre to Clarence A. and Ruth (Lawliss) Robinson. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in the class of 1942. On April 6, 1947, Tootie married Robert W. “Bummy” Belville, Sr. in Barre, where they then made their home and raised their family. They enjoyed many happy years together until Bummy’s untimely passing in 1976. Tootie is survived by two of her three children, Robert W. Belville, Jr. of Barre, and Robin Belville Chapman of Randolph; her son-in-law, Gary W. Chapman of Randolph; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tootie lived a long and wonderful life, and many of those with whom she shared her life passed away before she did. In addition to her parents and her husband, Bummy, she was also predeceased by her oldest son, Thomas A. Belville; and her son-in-law, Gregory Rubin Reynolds. Tootie enjoyed taking care of her home and raising her family, but it was also important to her to be active in the community and to help others. Not much slowed her down. Through the years you could find her volunteering at The Benefit Shoppe, at blood drawings and at the polls, running errands for a homebound friend, taking a painting class or learning how to weave baskets. Maybe you’d see her at bingo with her aunt, Betty Woodard, or working as the head waitress for special events at Suzanna’s Restaurant. And, up until just a few years ago, you might have even seen her riding on the back of her son Bobby’s Harley. Tootie had a full life, and while we grieve her loss, we also celebrate that life. She will be forever remembered and missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. We will carry her memory with us through the rest of our lives and know that many others will do the same. May she rest in peace – she earned it. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local animal shelter - Tootie loved animals. Services to honor and celebrate Tootie’s life will be held privately.
