Margaret O. Ayer MONTPELIER — Margaret O’Hagan Ayer (known to many as Peg or to her grandchildren as Noni - an interesting choice for this Irish grandmother), passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on May 9, 2020. Born on May 23, 1927, in Barre, she was the daughter of Matthew and Gertrude (Coughlin) O’Hagan. As a graduate of Spaulding High School in 1945, she was part of the group, “The 45ers.” She received her BA from Mount Saint Mary College in 1949 and did her graduate work at UVM. She worked at Chester High School, then at Montpelier High School as a guidance counselor for 28 years from where she retired in 1989. Peg was known for her positive attitude and kindness that touched so many lives. She loved to travel and ventured to China in 1999 to adopt one of her 13 grandchildren and most recently at age 90, journeyed to her beloved Ireland (a country she had enjoyed once with her husband, another time with her adult children and a couple of grandchildren) to rediscover her ancestral roots. Peg drove herself until last summer, most often to daily Mass or Saturday afternoon service, then dinner with the “Golden Girls.” Her faith was apparent in her daily life, always sporting her cross and praying for all family members and friends. There was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her family, especially if that included a yard sale stop or two! If a shopping trip was offered, she was the first one in and usually outlasted everyone. All family members have something Noni knit for them. Even as her eyesight failed, she said she could feel the yarn which enabled her to continue in her last weeks. She loved being in her home, reading and visiting and was fortunate to remain in her home until her death. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, a past member of Washington County Diversion Board, Friends of the State House volunteer in the gift shop and the Central Vermont Hospital Auxiliary Board. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Carroll Ayer, former owner of Noyle Johnson Insurance Agency. She felt a tremendous closeness to the agency and often attended agency gatherings at which she would show her appreciation for the hard working, loyal employees. She was also predeceased by her beloved son, Daniel Carroll Ayer; her parents, Matthew and Gertrude O’Hagan; her siblings, Mary Gregg and Edward O’Hagan; her in-laws, Edward Gregg, Gordon Ayer and Pat O’Hagan. She is survived by her four children, Patricia Sassone, Mary Ayer, Martha Lacroix and husband Terry, and Timothy Ayer and wife Carol; her daughter-in-law, Sandy Ayer; her sister–in-law, Judy Ayer; as well as 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many good friends who will miss her tremendously. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to The Family Center of Washington County, 383 Sherwood Drive, Montpelier, VT 05602 or on their website at www.fcwcvt.org. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, is in charge of the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
