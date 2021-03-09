Margaret Mitchell Mather SHELBURNE — Margaret Mitchell “Margie” Mather, age 83, died March 3, 2021, at Wake Robin Retirement Community, surrounded by her family. Born Feb. 1, 1938, in Montpelier, Vermont, she was the daughter of Robert Watson Mitchell and Rita Christina Morrissey, who died in 1945. After her mother’s death, her father married Virginia Wright Buckingham. She grew up in Rutland, Vermont, and attended public schools. Margie was a graduate of McGill University and the Harvard-Radcliffe Program in Business Administration and received an MBS degree from Marist College. She worked for JP Morgan Bank in New York and then for many years, in the finance department at Poughkeepsie Savings Bank. In December 1961, she married William Brewster Mather, Bill. Both their families had spent many summers at Lake Dunmore in Salisbury, Vermont, where they met. Lake Dunmore was one of their favorite places to spend time together with their family. Mrs. Mather was on the boards of the Hudson Valley Philharmonic, the Vermont Historical Society and the Rutland Herald and the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus, the family-owned newspapers in Vermont. She initiated, with Bill, the publication of an anthology of 50 years of editorial writing in connection with the Bicentennial Celebration of the Rutland Herald in 1994. After retiring from Poughkeepsie Savings Bank, she attended a one-year program in American Fine and Decorative Art at Sotheby’s in New York, indulging an interest in fine arts and history. Subsequently, she was a part-time research assistant in the Department of American Painting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. As a Vermonter, Margie was an avid skier through much of her life. Margie was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Margie is survived by her loving husband, Bill; her daughter, Marcy Reed Christian and her husband, Philip, of Barre, Vermont; her son, Timothy Brewster Mather and his wife, Sas, of Randolph, New Hampshire; and her daughter, Mary Ripley Mather-Szecskas and her husband, Stephen, of Braintree, Massachusetts; and two granddaughters, Jenna Magen Szecskas and Haley Mather Szecskas. She is also survived by her brother, Robert John Mitchell and his wife, Dodie, of Worcester, Vermont; her brother, Thomas Sargent Mitchell, and her sister, Mary Ripley Mitchell, of Rutland, Vermont. Burial will be at a later date in the Mather Cemetery in Darien, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wake Robin Employee Assistance Fund, c/o Teri O’Brien, Business Operations Manager, 200 Wake Robin Drive, Shelburne, VT 05482.
