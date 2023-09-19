Margaret M. Ducey WILLIAMSTOWN — Margaret M. Ducey, 90, of Pleasant Street passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at her home with her family at her bedside. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There are no calling hours Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre.
