Margaret L. Willey WILLIAMSTOWN — Margaret L. Willey, 81, of Chelsea Road passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. She was born to the late Webster and Mary (Miller) Lund on Jan. 1, 1939. Margaret was a graduate of Spaulding High School in Barre. She spent many years driving for the disabled. She drove for Wheels and then Stagecoach until her retirement in 1999. Margaret loved to garden and would grow her own vegetables. She loved to knit and sew and created many blankets throughout the years. She was survived by her son, Nelson Willey Jr. and his wife, Bonnie, of Williamstown; two daughters, Peggy Thompson of Orange and Lisa Smith of Waits River; also, her brother, Richard Lund of Florida. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her son, Raymond Willey. Per Margaret’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
