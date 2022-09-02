Margaret (John) Radke TARPON SPRINGS, FL — It is with great sadness that we notify you of the passing of Margaret (John) Radke our beloved sister, friend and grandmother, on August 9th, 2022 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Palm Harbor FL. Marge was born in Barre, Vermont, graduated from Marian High School in 1963 and Champlain College in 1965. Her death was not a surprise but brought great sadness to all who knew and loved her. A private burial/memorial service will be held in the spring of 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC, where she will be buried next to her husband, Col. Galen (Mike) Radke. Donations in her memory may be made to your local Humane Society, the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 201 No. Franklin St, Tampa FL 33602 or Toymakers of East Lake, 2690 Tanglewood Trail, Palm Harbor FL 34685.
