Margaret Hutchins SOUTH BARRE — Margaret Urquhart Hutchins left this world on Nov. 3, 2020, touching all who loved her with strong family and community values, a wonderful sense of humor and practical joker always with a no-nonsense grateful attitude that guided her throughout her lifetime. Margaret was born in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Jan. 22, 1935. She was raised on a hill farm in West Newbury, Vermont. Her father, Robert Urquhart, immigrated from Scotland and her mother, Ester (Sargent) Urquhart, was a New Englander. She grew up with four siblings, Aroline (Urquhart) Putnam, Alex Urquhart, Elaine (Urquhart) Van de Carr and Edward Urquhart. She graduated from Newbury High School and the University of Vermont. She taught at Spaulding High School for a short time. Margaret married her high school sweetheart, Samuel Hutchins III, in 1958, and moved to South Barre in 1962 where she worked alongside Sam establishing the Barre Animal Hospital. At the same time, they were busy raising their family “five boys born in four-and-a-half years,” Samuel Hutchins IV (Paulette Welton), Robert Hutchins (Ann Lajeunesse), Scott Hutchins (Kristin Ruge), Brian Hutchins (Marian Smith), and Bruce Hutchins (companion Kim Joslin). Margaret was a wonderful grandmother, sharing her love of nature with her 13 grandchildren, Isaac Hutchins (Yen Liao), Jason Hutchins (Elisabeth Curylo), Camden Hutchins, Stephanie Hutchins, Tanner Hutchins, Kory Hutchins, Bailey Hutchins, Spencer Hutchins, Natalie Hutchins, Kristen Hutchins, Nicole Hutchins and Mitchell Hutchins. In her later years, Margaret also enjoyed her great-grandchildren, Wilson Hutchins, Michaela Hutchins, Benjamin Hutchins, Naomi Hutchins and Isabelle Hutchins. Jay Morris is a special friend who Margaret treated like one of the boys. Amanda Grant is like a granddaughter, who has been part of the family life with her daughter, Mackenzey Ryder. Margaret shared her high energy and spirit with the community, as well. Margaret served on the Barre Town School Board, Barre Area Development Inc. as recording secretary; South Barre Fire District as secretary; president of Vermont Children’s Aid Society and DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution); Board of Directors for the American Red Cross; a Grey Lady for the Central Vermont Hospital; an active member of the Barre Congregational, Barre Presbyterian and Graniteville Presbyterian churches; delivered meals to the Good Samaritan Haven and more. The family life was often extended to veterinary students who stayed at her home while working at the Barre Animal Hospital. One of Margaret’s favorite activities was working in her garden, she was an avid walker, enjoyed biking, X-country skiing and golfing. The grandchildren could always count on homemade bread and cookies. Sunday dinner was a family tradition with family and friends always welcome. She enjoyed playing cards and making puzzles. We will miss her sense of enthusiasm and purpose in life. Margaret committed her life to her children, family and the service of others. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 648 Graniteville Road, Graniteville, VT 05654; and/or the West Newbury Congregational Church, c/o Susan Goodell, 1664 Moore Hill Road, Newbury, VT 05051. There will be no calling hours and a celebration of her life will be in the Spring of 2021. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
