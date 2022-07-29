Margaret H. Jarvis WILLIAMSTOWN — Margaret Helen Jarvis, 72, of Flint Road, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at home. Born April 16, 1950, in Barre City, she was the daughter of Earl and Altheda (Bailey) Ferno. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from Williamstown High School. After graduation, she attended the Jeanne Mance School of Nursing where she received her nursing degree. On August 28, 1971, she married Thomas P. Jarvis in the St. Edwards Catholic Church in Williamstown. Following their marriage, they first made their home in Williamstown before moving to Calais. The back roads of Calais were well traveled in her search for wildflowers near and around the local lakes. Her favorite being the Trailing Arbutus which blooms in the Spring. In later years, they returned to Williamstown. Through the years Margaret’s employment revolved around nursing and teaching. The majority of her nursing career was working for pediatrician, Dr. Moore before switching to a career as a special educator at the Crossett Brook Middle School. Margaret found her true passion in educating students using the Orton Gillingham method. She was fascinated with the English language especially with understanding words, their meanings, and structure. In her earlier years, Margaret enjoyed sewing - footed pajamas, sweatshirts, and baby clothes. It was rare for her to show up to a baby shower with a gift she did not sew herself. Margaret also found enjoyment in planning events. Whether it was family/class reunions, neighborhood potlucks, or a small gathering of friends, Margaret enjoyed bringing people together -learning and sharing what was new in each other’s lives and making lasting connections with them. She was a true people person, always with a smile and kind words to offer. Survivors include her son Lucas Jarvis and his wife, Annie Majorus of Woodbury; her daughter Amanda Beliveau and her husband, Paul of Williamstown; her grandchildren Leo and Ian Jarvis; Brandon, Logan, Natalie, and Courtney Beliveau; and Macie Rebel-Kidwell and Olivia Rebel; her great-grandchild Emilia Rebel-Kidwell; her siblings Richard Ferno and his wife, Sandra of Williamstown; Lawrence Ferno and his wife, Nancy of Woodbury; Anna Rose Pouliot and her husband, Raymond of Sun City, AZ; and Gordon Ferno and his wife, Sandra of Loudon, NH as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Thomas P. Jarvis, her son Jeremy Jarvis, and her brother Carlyle “Skip” Ferno. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the White Memorial Chapel on the Norwich University Campus in Northfield. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641, www.cvhh.org/donate, or to the Stern Center for Language and Learning, 183 Talcott Road, #101, Williston, VT 05495, https://sterncenter.org/ways-to-give/. Arrangements are by Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.