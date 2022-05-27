Margaret H. Davis MILLS RIVER, N.C. — Margaret Helen Davis, age 68, passed away quietly at home in Mills River, North Carolina, on May 2, 2022. Margaret was born Aug. 13, 1953, in Northfield, Vermont, to Wayne F. Davis and Laura Rumney Davis. Margaret was a seventh-generation Vermonter who loved the beauty and tolerant culture of the Green Mountains of Vermont. Margaret attended public schools in Vermont graduating from South Burlington High School in 1971. After high school, Margaret became interested in working with at-risk youth and became a runaway youth worker in Miami Beach. Margaret returned home to Vermont where she entered the Vermont Police Academy and became the second female police officer in the state working for the Burlington, Vermont, Police Department. In 1986, Margaret was hired as a social worker for the State of Vermont in the Barre office. During her 30-year career with the State of Vermont, Margaret worked in child protection as an investigator, a trainer and supervisor for the special investigations unit. During her tenure with the State of Vermont, Margaret received many awards and accolades, including Social Worker of the Year. She was instrumental in creating a program called OUR House of Central Vermont, whose mission is to support children who have been abused. Margaret continued to support OUR House until her passing. Margaret retired from state service in 2010 and moved with her longtime partner and love of her life, Don Mandelkorn, to Asheville, North Carolina, where they started a business, Green Mountain Maple, selling Vermont maple syrup throughout the Southeast. Margaret and Don enjoyed traveling the Southern countryside in their 1961 International Harvester Metro Van working fairs and festivals, trade and consumer shows. Margaret earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees after her 50th birthday. She was an artist, a published author, a professional clown named Lady Haha performing at nursing homes, and a background artist, i.e., “extra,” appearing in several TV shows and movies. Margaret leaves behind Don Mandelkorn; his son, Jordan and his wife, Nicole; and grandson Dylan. Margaret also leaves behind her son, Lee Hughes, of Barre, Vermont, and grandson Jack; her daughters, Whitney Hughes, of Arlington, Virginia, and Stacey Whitney of Park City, Utah. Margaret leaves behind her beloved sisters, Gale Holden, of Burlington, Vermont, Diane McArthur, of Inverness, Florida, Carolyn Ray, of Woodbury, Vermont; a brother, Brian Spicer, of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; along with many in-laws, nephews and nieces. There will be a private graveside service in Middlesex later this summer, as well as a celebration of Margaret’s life Friday, July 29, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the Barre Elks Lodge.
