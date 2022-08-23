Margaret E. Piecuch GOFFSTOWN, NH — Margaret E. “Peggy” (Marcotte) Piecuch, 68, of Goffstown, passed away peacefully August 18, 2022 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston surrounded by her loving family, after an illness she courageously and gracefully endured the past couple of years. She was born in Barre, VT on October 28, 1953 to Gerard and Lorraine (Butler) Marcotte. She grew up in Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School. She has lived in Goffstown for many years. Peggy graduated from Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing in Manchester and worked as a registered nurse at Catholic Medical Center. She retired as director of admissions after 42 years at CMC. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, scrapbooking, cross stitching, traveling with her longtime best friend, Linda Hebert and time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Peggy was a fun-loving and compassionate woman, who selflessly encouraged, supported and bettered all those that she touched. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Susan Marcotte. Margaret is survived by her husband of 43 years, Stanley A. Piecuch of Goffstown; two daughters, Karen Piecuch and her husband, Bryan Anderson, of Middletown, CT and Kristen Witham and her husband, Jeff, of Goffstown; four grandchildren, Harper and Jackson Anderson and Connor and Colbie Witham; a brother, Jerry Marcotte and his wife, Wendy, of Florida; one aunt and cousins, nieces and nephews. SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday (8/24) from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (8/25) at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 265 So. Main St., Manchester. The burial is private and will be at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure at www.komen.org To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.