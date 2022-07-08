Margaret D. Randall PANAMA CITY, FL — Margaret D. Randall, 82, a lifelong resident of Barre, Vermont, passed away August 8, 2021, in Panama City, Florida. She was born to the late Archelas and Marie-Ange (Poulin) Dumas, November 14, 1938, in Barre, Vermont. Margaret graduated from Spaulding High School in 1956. Upon graduating high school, she was employed as a bookkeeper at Kelly Construction in Barre, Vermont, beginning a 47-year career as a bookkeeper and office manager. Through the years, she was employed by Cooley Asphalt Paving Corporation, Pike Industries, E.J. Prescott and the Washington County Sheriff Department. Margaret is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; Michael and Sara Rochefort, of Panama City, Florida; two grandchildren, Matthew Rochefort, of Boston and Jennifer Rochefort, of Panama City; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Fernande Dumas, of Raleigh, North Carolina and her brother and sister-in-law, Roger Dumas and Jeannine Hebert, of Barre, Vermont. Margaret enjoyed traveling, crocheting, pottery, music and reading. Memberships included St. Monica Catholic Church and Barre Senior Center. A Mass of Christian Burial to Celebrate Margaret’s life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11 am at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. Burial will follow to Hope Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.