Margaret C. (Dwyer) Murray BOULDER, CO — Margaret C. (Dwyer) Murray passed away peacefully at the age of 94 in Boulder, Colorado with her family by her side. She was born in Palmer, Massachusetts, the eldest child of Thomas and Libera (Fricassi) Dwyer. Early in her life, her parents returned to central Vermont where she was raised and educated, graduating from Spaulding High School in Barre, Vermont. She graduated from the School of Nursing at Barre City Hospital in 1948 and after pursuing additional education, she was licensed as a Registered Nurse. She married Barre native, Alexander R. Murray, and raised six children while working in her chosen profession. Her nursing career, while sometimes part-time, was extensive. She worked in many different hospital settings in Vermont and Massachusetts including medical surgical, intensive care, obstetrics and emergency services, once taking care of Senator Edward Kennedy after a plane crash that nearly took his life. A woman of many talents and an avid reader, she took a detour from nursing and was the librarian at the East Barre Branch of the Aldrich Public Library, earning her certification as a Public Librarian in 2001. She resumed her nursing career later after a period of semi-retirement and she served as a visiting nurse in Vermont and then as a school nurse in New Mexico where she relocated after moving to care for an ailing brother. She loved the West and chose to permanently retire in Boulder Colorado at Golden West Senior Residence where she met many others who became among her dearest friends. Throughout her life she loved travel and exploration and took trips to Europe, the Caribbean, and traveled extensively through the western United States and Canada. Her family and friends admired her wonderful sense of humor and courage in moving forward in life despite its many challenges. She is survived by her children Jan Murray (Jean Kilgore) of Boston, MA, Nancy Murray (Paul Vlahakis) of White Cloud, MI, Alexander Murray (Todd Bayer) of Altadena, CA, Vincent Murray (Linda) of Hardwick, VT, James Murray of Broomfield, CO and Christopher Murray of Littleton, CO, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews as well as her sister, Catherine Dwyer of Bradenton, Florida. She is also survived by beloved friends at Golden West. If friends are so inclined, the family suggests donations to Save the Children or Boulder Community Health
