Margaret Ann Tanner MARSHFIELD — Margaret Ann Tanner, 89, of The Groton State Forest Road, passed away peacefully Oct. 31, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, at the Barre Gardens where she was a resident for less than a month. She was born in Windsor, Vermont, on May 2, 1931, the daughter of Nahum and Harriet (Murray) Wyman. She graduated from Springfield High School and later, from Castleton Teachers College where she received her bachelor’s degree. Margaret later received a master’s degree from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester. Margaret’s career was in education. She worked for a number of years as a fifth grade science teacher in Essex Junction public schools and later, she taught remedial math at the Main Street Middle School in Montpelier. She retired in 1993. Margaret was married to George A. Tanner and together, they had two children, David and Dianne. George and Margaret later divorced. For many years, Margaret enjoyed the company of her companion, Wesley Hydriusko. Sadly, Mr. Hydriusko predeceased her. Margaret was a member of the North American Martyrs. She participated in the chorus at St. Augustine Church and prior to that, at Bethany Church in Montpelier. She was also very active in the Jabbok Christian Center in Barre. She lived for her family and friends and they will remember her as an amazing seamstress, making and mending clothing for family and friends. Survivors include her daughter, Dianne Tanner and husband Neil Riley of Marshfield; her son, David Tanner and wife Sara Moulton of Montpelier; and her sister, Becky Sleeman of Massachusetts. She was also predeceased by her sister, Elaine Ringey; and brother, Nahum Wyman Jr. There will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Augustine Catholic Church. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
