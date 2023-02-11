Margaret A. Letter MONTPELIER — Margaret Ann (Peggy) Letter nee Marshall passed away February 7th. Born in Montpelier, VT, she is survived by her husband of 69 years, Gary, their children Steve and his wife Joan, Melody Hallock and her husband Terry, Brenda Barret and her husband Alan Schmidt, Colette Bessette and her husband Mark, Bob and his wife Kate. Her legacy lives on in her 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She has been reunited with her infant daughter, Roxanne, and her parents, Iral and Irene Marshall. After moving to Ormond by the Sea in 1974 she went to work for Volusia county, first in the tag office, then in Veteran’s Services retiring in 1992. Peggy enjoyed bowling and traveling. Donations can be made to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, her favorite charity, in her honor. A funeral mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic church, 600 South Nova Rd, Ormond Beach Wednesday February 15th 2023 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, 320 White St., Daytona Beach.
