Margaret A. Grimard SPRINGFIELD — Margaret Anne (Hoskiewicz) Grimard, 84, passed away on July 21, 2023. Peggy, as she preferred to be called, was born August 21, 1938 in Springfield, Vermont. She attended Marygrove College and subsequently obtained her Masters in Education from the College of St. Joseph. Peggy was a journalist in her early career, working for the Times Argus in Barre, Vermont, where she met her husband George. Following her journalism career, she moved on to education, eventually becoming the Director of Special Education in Windsor, Vermont. Peggy enjoyed spending time traveling around the area with her husband George, camping, and congregating with friends. She is survived by her son Christopher and daughter Michele, along with five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; she is also survived by her dear sisters Patty Allen, Mary Cutler, and Andy Cantwell. Her predeceased family includes her husband George, her father Stanley Hoskiewicz, and her mother Margaret Agnes Gallagher. A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held on Friday, August 4th in Springfield, Vermont. Friends and family may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel (99 Summer Street) between 9 and 11, and a mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (10 Pleasant Street) at 11. A reception will follow the mass. All are also invited to attend the burial at 11am on Friday, August 11th in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities USA in Peggy’s honor.
