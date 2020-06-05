Mary Lynn Beede BARRE — Marcy Lynn Beede, age 67, of Dowelltown, Tennessee, formerly of Barre, Vermont, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her residence, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 30, 1953, to her parents, the late Wayne Alton and Alice Mae Corbett Breer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jim Brown, and sister-in-law, June Breer. Marcy was a supervisor with Capital Candy and a former hairdresser. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Francis Beede of Dowelltown; son, Adam Beede (Taylor Roddick) of Washington, Vermont; grandchildren, Colby Beede, Emma Beede and Sarah Beede; sister, Cherie Brown of Smithville; two brothers, Danny Breer of Orange, Vermont, and Wayne (Maryann) Breer of Montpelier, Vermont; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. The family has honored Marcy's request to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Vermont. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the DeKalb Animal Coalition in Smithville or the Humane Society in Barre, Vermont. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
