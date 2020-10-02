Marcy Beede BARRE — The Celebration of Life for Marcy Beede and husband Francis Beede will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Canadian Club, 414 East Montpelier Road, Barre. The COVID-19 mask wearing protocol will be mandatory.
