Marco J. Peduzzi BARRE — The graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Marco J. Peduzzi a long-time resident of Barre, was held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Cemetery in Barre. He passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Deacon Dan Pudvah, of St. Monica Catholic Church led the service and offered the committal prayers. Reflections were offered by Mike Gray. The pre-recorded version of “Amazing Grace” by Merle Haggard, Marco’s favorite singer, was played at the end of the service. In honor of Marco’s 40 plus years as a member of the Barre City Fire Department, where he retired from as Captain, staff and firetrucks attended the service. Following the service, Marco’s family gathered at the Barre Elks Club for a time of sharing. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements were by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre.
