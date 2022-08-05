Marco J. Peduzzi BARRE — Marco Joseph Peduzzi, 84, a long-time resident of Barre passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born on February 23, 1938, in Barre, he was the son of Aldo and Alberta (Henry) Peduzzi. He attended elementary school in South Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1956. In 1957, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until he was honorably discharged in 1959. Marco was employed by the Barre City Fire Department for over 40 years, retiring as Captain. He was a member of the St. Monica Catholic Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing in earlier years, and boating. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Boston Red Sox and Celtics. Survivors include his nieces Laurie Peloquin; Mary Gray and her husband, Mike; Joanne Bellavance and her husband, Dan; Kathy Peloquin; Carol Poulin and her husband, Paul; and Roberta Covey and her husband, Dan as well as many great nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Kelly Peduzzi, his brother Robert Peduzzi and his wife, Marion Peduzzi; his sister Sandra Peloquin and her husband, Rene Peloquin; and his nephew Michael Peloquin, The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
