Marcia J. Woodard WATERBURY CENTER — Marcia J. Woodard, 74, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday afternoon September13, 2023, at Chestnut Place in Berlin, Vt. Born in Montpelier, on July 23, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Bartlett E. “Pint” and Arlene E. (West) Sherman. On December 23, 1967, she was married to Michael F. Woodard in Waterbury by the Reverend Paul Willard. Marcia grew up and attended grade school in Duxbury and then attended high school in Waterbury and then Harwood Union High School. After her marriage to Mike, she was busy and happy caring for her 3 children and keeping the house as clean and neat as a pin. In 1980 she started employment with the Vt. State Tax Dept. in a temporary position for 7 years, then 2 years with National Life Ins. in Montpelier. Then the tax dept. rehired her full time for the next 23 ½ years retiring in 2012 due to declining health. During her time with the tax department Marcia developed a way to save time and money for the department. Marcia was a 24 year member of “The Waterbury July 4th Committee”, Harry N. Cutting American Legion Post 59 Auxiliary of Waterbury and the South Duxbury Church. For many years Marcia and Mike enjoyed watching and supporting their 3 children in sports during their school years. Marcia also enjoyed Traveling, especially to Aruba with Mike. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and long walks, along with many, many family gatherings. Marcia is survived by her husband of 55 years, Michael Woodard, of Orange, Vt.; their children, Scott Woodard of Duxbury, Chad Woodard of Moretown and Reney Woodard and husband Kyle Weaver of Middlesex; her sisters, Bonnie Rutledge and husband, Joe, of Duxbury, Dana Sherman and her spouse, Florence Hurlburt, of North Fort Myers Florida and Robin Lemery and her husband, Edward, of Hyde Park; her grandchildren Madison Woodard, Conor Gillander, Coby Gillander, Asa Woodard and Pyper Woodard; as well as extended family. She is predeceased by her sister, Irene Sherman and sister-in-law Sherry Brosseau; and a nephew Jason Lemery A celebration of Marcia’s life will be held from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury, Vt. On Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Blush Hill Country Club in Waterbury. Inurnment will take place in Maple St. Cemetery in Waterbury Center, at a later date. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vt. Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Rd., Barre, Vt. 05641 or @ www.cvhhh.org. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury.
