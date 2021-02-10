Marcelle Duranleau Moran BARRE CITY — Marcelle Lucienne Duranleau Moran, 90, passed away peacefully at home in Barre, Vermont, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, after a recent diagnosis of cancer. Born Aug. 17, 1930, in Washington, Vermont, she was the daughter of Victor and Laura Duranleau and the oldest of four children. She graduated Spaulding High School in 1948 and then married the love of her life, Buck Moran, on Sept. 17, 1948. They spent 60 years together before he passed. Together, they raised nine children on a dairy farm in Orange and later moved to South Barre, Vermont. She was the ultimate working mom and loved her 50 years as supervisor for the Rock of Ages Visitors Center. She was a second mom and inspiration to many young tour guides over the years who witnessed her strong work ethic, wonderful sense of humor and love for her job and family. She was Vermont’s Travel & Tourism “Person of the Year” and featured in “Made in Vermont” promoting local businesses and products. She started a small business, “Moran Minerals,” and we all have fond memories of breaking up stones and making granite jewelry, “Joe Grouts” and rock and mineral kits, sitting around the kitchen table often enlisting the neighbors as summer help. She enjoyed traveling to Florida with Buck in the winter and had many great memories with friends and family “down south.” Marcelle had the wonderful experience of being the matriarch of five generations with her son, Lance and his family. She leaves behind nine children: son Lance Moran and wife Dottie, grandson Jason Moran and wife Barbie, great-grandchildren Jake and Kyle, granddaughter Monika Morse and husband Tom, great-granddaughter Emma Eastman, great-great-grandson Liam, and great-granddaughter Mary Caitrin; daughter Penny Moran and grandson Matthew Moran and little dog Raisin; son Jeffrey Moran and wife Linda, grandson Austin Moran and wife Julianna and great-grandson Harrison, granddaughter Madison Bushey and husband Patrick; daughter Jennifer Mattera and grandson Marshall Mattera, granddaughter Abby Bleything and husband Sean and great-grandsons Cai and Atticus; son Mark Moran and wife Ann, and granddaughters Kaitlin and Emily; daughter Melissa Zelazny and husband Zee, and granddaughter Erin Zelazny and partner Chad and great-granddaughter Asha, grandson Lucas Zelazny and granddaughter Elly Zelazny; daughter Mona Bryans and husband Dave, and grandson Jesse; daughter Melanie Saia and husband Sean, and granddaughters Sierra and Kelsie and grandson Cameron; daughter Michelle Gosselin and husband Keith, and grandchildren Jessica and Joshua. She leaves behind her beloved sisters, Rita Clinton of Umatilla, Florida, and Rejeanne Bishop of El Paso, Texas; and sister-in-law Liz Duranleau of Washington, Vermont. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family across the United States and Canada. She was predeceased by her husband, Buck Moran; her younger brother, Carroll Duranleau; and her parents, Victor and Laura Duranleau of Washington, Vermont. Graveside services will be held in Washington, Vermont, at a later date at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the staff of Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice Services for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
