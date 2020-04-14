Marceline "Mickey" A. Foiadelli BARRE — Marceline “Mickey” A. Foiadelli, 87, passed away at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin on March 29, 2020. She was born in Washington on Jan. 25, 1933, to Joseph and Exzellia (Lamoy) Senecal. She attended school in Washington, and was the youngest of six. She relocated to Barre and married Etalo Foiadelli. After Etalo’s death, she began running Delli’s Market and later Delli’s Dairy Bar in Barre. She was a doting mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a great-great-grandmother. Her love was known and given freely. She was a hard worker, and completely selfless. She survived cancer multiple times throughout her later years, but stayed strong and positive. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing cards, bird watching, cooking for her family, and she had a passion for animals. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Etalo; brothers, William, George and Wilford Senecal; and sisters, Olive Plant, Delia (Clark) Bouchard and Louise Flanders. She is survived by her daughter Veronica Foiadelli-McCormick (Donald); granddaughter Candida Harris; great-granddaughters Talia, Darien, Makenna and Delaney Harris; and great-great-grandchildren Alexis, Kayd, Kammaria and Kylana. Her laughter, guidance and hugs will be sadly missed but forever remembered and cherished. A graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home of Barre. For those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.