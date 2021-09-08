Marc L. Beede WASHINGTON — It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Marc Lawrence Beede, 62, formerly of Washington, on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, following a brief illness. Marc was born in Barre on March 17, 1959, to Lawrence R. and Eva (Tremblay) Beede. He attended Washington Village School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1977. Marc met the love of his life, Amelda J. Estes, while she was on a church mission in Washington. They married on Jan. 15, 1980, in Sylacauga, Alabama, and over the next few years welcomed their daughter, Reanna, and son, Mitchell. Marc joined the U.S. Air Force in 1982, and served as a munition's systems craftsman, retiring with honors as a master sergeant in 2005 after serving numerous tours of duty and earning several commendations and medals. He was able to show his family Germany and England where they lived for periods of time. After retirement and their move to Hollister, Marc enjoyed his employment at the Chateau on the Lake and Sight and Sound Theater in Branson, Missouri. Marc is survived by his wife of 41 years, Amelda; daughter, Reanna (Chris) Perry and his two beautiful granddaughters Alana and Sabrina Perry, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; son Mitchell (Ashlie) Beede of Kissee Mills, Missouri; his mother, Eva T. Beede, sisters, Rose (Brent) Benoit and Lynn (Joe) Lajeunesse, all of Barre; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Marc was predeceased by his father, Lawrence R. Beede. Marc's family in Missouri will be holding their service on Sept. 12, at Westgate Resorts. Marc will be laid to rest at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph at a later date.
