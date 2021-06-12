Manuel and Marilyn Piro EAST MONTPELIER — A committal service for Manuel Piro, who passed away on Feb. 15, 2021, and his wife, Marilyn Piro, who passed away on April 3, 2021, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Doty Cemetery in East Montpelier, Vermont. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.