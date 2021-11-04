Magalena I. May RANDOLPH CENTER — On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, our precious mother, Magalena I. May, joined her soulmate in their heavenly home. She left her earthly home surrounded by loved ones at the home of her daughter in Randolph Center, Vermont. Maggie was born in May 1935 in Warren, Vermont, to Harold and Minnie Green, the youngest daughter of 11 children. She married the love of her life, Everett H. May, in 1965 and the two spent many happy years together until his passing in 2006. Additionally, she was predeceased by her parents, eight siblings, a granddaughter and great-granddaughter. In addition to being a full-time mother, Maggie held several jobs throughout her life, including working at the National Clothes Pin Factory and Central Vermont Hospital. Maggie is survived by her children, Phyllis Azotea (Renny), of Berlin, Vermont, Larry Bragdon, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Connie Holmes, of East Hardwick, Vermont, Becky Collins (Keith), of Belmont, New Hampshire, Chad May (Shawna), of Chelsea, Vermont, and Tanya Frazier (John), of Randolph Center, Vermont. Additionally, she leaves a legacy of 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Jane Bubar, of Greensboro Bend, Vermont; and a brother, Kenneth Green, of Roanoke, Virginia. A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Tanya and John Frazier, at 526 Ridge Road, Randolph Center, Vermont, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. Mask mandate observance is requested. Private burial will be held in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA/Hospice, 88 Prospect St., White River Junction, VT 05001. Arrangements are being handled by Ready Funeral Services, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT 05401.
