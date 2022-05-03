Mae C. Jowers HARDWICK — Mae Cecelia Jowers, 101, died April 29, 2022, with family at her side. She was born Feb. 25, 1921, the daughter of Ernest and Cora Robinson. She worked many years in laundry service and factories, including Hardwick Knitwear and Concord Mfg. in Morrisville. On April 12, 1975, she married Frank Jowers. Mrs. Jowers was a member of the United Church of Hardwick. She enjoyed baking, puzzles, word searches, collecting teddy bears, making wishing wells and crafts, as well as reading. Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Keough; 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren, a great-great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Aug. 3, 1978; three children, Beverly Morrison, Betty Haney, Robert Gates; three siblings; two grandsons, a great-grandson and a great-great-grandson. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the funeral home, followed by interment in Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, VT 05843. For online condolences, visit nothernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.