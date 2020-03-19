Madeleine Rose (Arguin) Perreault BARRE — Madeleine Rose (Arguin) Perreault, 87, of Barre, Vermont, passed away after a brief illness on Feb. 14, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Courcelles, Quebec, Canada, to Laureat and Lucia (Pouliot) Arguin. She immigrated to the United States in 1959 with her husband and four children. She was a seamstress and homemaker. She worked at Harvard's and Homer Fitts. She was a lifelong member of the Ladies of Saint Ann. She enjoyed being with her family and friends and knitting hats for newborn babies and adult cancer patients. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Gerard E. Perreault; and daughters, Sylvia (Michael) Davis, Lynn (David) Guy, Diane and Nicole Perreault; and grandchildren, Justin Davis, Andrea (John) Rielly, Christopher Guy, Christopher (Angela) Schubring, Katie Schubring; and great-grandchildren, William Brusa and Beckett Rielly. She also leaves her sisters, Lucille Rouillard and Marguerite Rousseau; brothers, Simeon, Gregoire, Gerardin, Amedee and Jocelyn; and many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Daisy. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Clement Arguin, sister, Clemence Rouillard; and granddaughter, Jennifer Guy Brusa. Services will be held May 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Monica Church in Barre. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Madeleine's memory to the Palliative Care Program at CVMC; or the local chapter of the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, VT 05641. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.