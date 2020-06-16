Madeleine Rose Perreault rites BARRE — A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Madeleine Rose (Arguin) Perreault, 87, of Barre was held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. She passed away on Feb. 14, 2020. Rev. Patrick J. Forman, pastor of the church, was the celebrant assisted by seminarian Eli Yandow. Organist Rosemary Badeau accompanied vocalist Ronald Routhier in the hymns, “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” "The Lord is My Shepherd,” “One Bread, One Body” and “On Eagles' Wings.” Soloist Rosemary Badeau sang “Ave Maria.” Scripture readings from the Old Testament were read by her daughter, Lynn Guy, and Sylvia Davis, also a daughter, read from the New Testament. Father Forman read the Gospel and delivered the homily. The Prayer of the Faithful was led by Andrea Rielly, a granddaughter. Words of remembrance were shared by John Perreault, nephew. Pallbearers were Michael Davis and David Guy, sons-in-law; Justin Davis and John Rielly, grandsons; Steven Arguin and John Perreault, nephews. Burial followed in Hope Cemetery in Barre where Father Forman read the committal prayers and gave the final blessing. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, Vermont. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
