Madalyne (Butler) Huntington EAST CORINTH — Madalyne “DeeDee” (Butler) Huntington, 83, of Huntington Lane, went to heaven to be with many friends and relatives, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, Lebanon, New Hampshire on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. She was born, one of 12 children, to Leo and Ethel (Metcalf) Butler, on Dec. 20, 1937, in Eden, Vermont. When she was 3 years old, the family moved to Vershire, Vermont. For six years, the family farmed, then moved to East Orange. She graduated eighth grade from East Orange School and was taught by a wonderful teacher, Lettie O’Meara. On to Bradford Academy, she received her diploma through a GED course. In 1955, she met and married Clifford Huntington. Dee Dee worked as a “fill-in” for Leonard Simpson Insurance Agency and Richardson Insurance. For 25 years, she worked for Bradford Veneer and Panel. Next, she dispatched for Eugene Piper Trucking for a year. Finally, she joined the staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, retiring from there after 20 years. She was a member and treasurer of the New Hope United Methodist Church. She loved music and played the piano, mandolin and guitar. Along with playing music, she enjoyed dancing and joking with family and friends. She was always the life of the party! Dee Dee is survived by a son, Paul Huntington; three grandchildren, Chris, Tina and Bruce; four great-grandchildren, Samantha, Jordan, Evan and Dylan; five great-great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Gregory, Axel, Hunter and Carter; a sister, Virginia “Ginny” Thurston and husband Jason; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford Huntington, on Aug. 12, 1991; her parents, Leo and Ethel Butler; two sisters, Elsie Brown and Irene Ricker; and eight brothers, George, Cleve, Walter Sr., Lawrence “Lefty,” Arland, Richard, Francis and Wayland “Pee Wee.” There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. at Paul Huntington’s field, 144 Huntington Lane, East Corinth. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the East Orange Cemetery. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
