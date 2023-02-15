Mabel L. Premont BERLIN — Mabel Lena Premont was born in Williamstown, VT, on February 24, 1938. Sadly, she passed away the morning of February 11, 2023, just weeks before her 85th birthday, leaving a hurt and a void that only God can fill, over time. Mabel was predeceased by her first husband, Willis Joseph Jarvis. Together, Willis and Mabel were parents to 7 children: Michael Jarvis, Wanda Carroll, Patrick Jarvis, Maggie Kerrin, Thomas Jarvis, Delia Mundinger, and Mark Jarvis. After Willis’ passing, Mabel raised her seven children, with the help of her mother, Blanche Mildred Kelley, to young adulthood. In 1979, Mabel remarried to Mathew Gene Premont. Their marriage of 43 years endured the sad loss of a pre-born child to miscarriage, but those years also brought so many celebrations of life, and love, and happiness. Mabel was an amazing and dedicated wife and mother, and was so very loved. In addition to her children, Mabel also leaves behind 29 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandsons. Each of us, in our own ways, will always remember the beautiful heart and spirit she shared with us all during her time here on earth. As difficult as it is to let go of someone we love so much, a certain comfort comes from knowing that she is now in the arms of her heavenly Father, and also with all those she loved and had lost before. Her mother, her brothers, her sister, sisters and brothers-in-law, and her unborn child, were certainly among those who met her at Heaven’s gate and embraced her with as much love as we feel for her here. Generations pass. Love and memories don’t. Mabel Premont influenced many. She will always be loved, and she will never be forgotten. Arrangements have been entrusted to Guare & Sons Funeral Home, 30 School St., Montpelier, VT 05602. Visiting hours will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 7-8 p.m. at Guare & Sons Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on May 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Maplewood Cemetery in Barre, VT. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mabel’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
