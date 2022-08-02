Mabel Kennedy CHELSEA — Mabel (Eunice Stockwell) Kennedy, 86, passed away on July 24, 2022 in Rutland, VT. Always one to want to do things in her own time, Mabel waited for family members to say their goodbyes and then made her departure. Although she will be sadly missed by her friends and family we rejoice to know she was joyously received by those who have gone before. Mabel was born in Gardner, MA on May 14, 1936 to Howard L. Stockwell and Lorraine (Kimball) Stockwell, the first of eight children. She attended elementary school in Tunbridge, VT and graduated from South Royalton High School in South Royalton, VT in 1954. On October 16th of that same year Mabel married Herbert G. Kennedy of Chelsea, VT and together they had three children and adopted a fourth. Herb and Mabel were divorced in 1992. Herb passed away in 2018. Mabel loved children which was evident as she worked several jobs that kept her surrounded by them. From school bus driver, hot lunch cook, day care worker, 4-H, Girl Scout/Cub Scout/Boy Scout leader, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, school band mom - her influence with children was quite evident in the area. Mabel and Herb also provided care for children by opening their home to Fresh Air children, VT State Foster Care children, family members and exchange students from numerous countries. At one time she recalled providing housing and caring for over 40 youngsters! Over the years Mabel worked at several places of business in varying roles. She was a census worker, store clerk and did secretarial and administrative work for area businesses including Fogg’s, Boisvert’s and the Vermont central office of The Boy Scouts of America in Duxbury, VT. Hobbies she enjoyed included knitting, crocheting, sewing, cooking and collecting owls - owls of all kinds. At one point in time she reported having over 200 owls in her home - lamps, pictures, wall decor, pewter, ceramic, stuffies - you name it, she had it! Two hobbies, however, became her deepest passions - scouting and genealogy. In the scouting world Mabel served as cub scout den leader, troop leader, scout master and District Executive. As for genealogy, there were countless hours and over 1000 miles dedicated to the research and collection of information for her book “The Stockwell Genealogy” which was published in 1983 and dedicated to her father. A believer and follower of the Lord Jesus Christ, Mabel would often share her convictions and meanderings with friends and family. She was quick to help those in need whenever she was able. Her warmth and friendship will be missed by all who knew her. Mabel is survived by 4 siblings: Chester Stockwell (Alice), Howard ‘Lennie’ Stockwell II (Elaine, d), Alice Stockwell Massaglia-Boucher & Ruth Stearns (Al); 4 children: Dale K Post (Bruce), Ann Kennedy, Dean Kennedy and Denis ‘Jo’ Kennedy. Other survivors included 18 grandchildren and over 25 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Howard L. Stockwell and Lorraine K (Stockwell) Butler, sisters Doris L (Stockwell) Howe and Thora ‘Tinka’ Stockwell and a brother, Louis Stockwell. A celebration of Mabel’s life will be held at the United Church of Chelsea in Chelsea, VT on Sunday August 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM with a brief time of fellowship following. A private graveside ceremony will follow at 4:00 at the Tunbridge Village Cemetery in Tunbridge, VT. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home of Chelsea.
