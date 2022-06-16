Mabel (Christiansen) Wright EAST MONTPELIER CENTER — Mabel Marie (Christiansen) Wright, of East Montpelier Center, Vermont, and Redding, California, passed away on May 1, 2022, in Redding, California, at the age of 101½. Known to many of her friends and family as Chris, she was born in Barre, Vermont, on Oct. 9, 1920, to Andrew and Lillian (Dix) Christiansen. She grew up on the family farm in East Montpelier and attended North Montpelier Elementary School before going to Plainfield High School. After high school, she studied at, and graduated from, Lyndon Normal School in 1939. A favorite memory was a cross-country bus trip taken in the summer of 1940 with her Aunt Oline and cousin Chris Mekkelsen, which included visiting Christiansen relatives in Seattle and on Whidbey Island, Washington. Mabel taught at area one-room schools, the Horn of the Moon and the Four Corners Schools in East Montpelier and the New Discovery School in Marshfield, Vermont, before enlisting in the Women’s Army Corps in March 1943. After a delay to complete her year of teaching, she reported for duty Aug. 5, 1943. She served in England, France and Germany, achieving the rank of Technical Sergeant, and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service. She was discharged on Sept. 17, 1945. In 1946, she married James Robert Wright, of Littleton, New Hampshire. After raising eight children, she returned to the workforce, working for the State of Vermont until retirement in 1984. A vibrant, enthusiastic person, Mabel enjoyed reading, listening to music, keeping current with politics and world events, watching the stock market, playing bridge, and advocating for women’s rights. Healthy cooking, eating and living were her guidelines. In Vermont, she was a member of the Older Women’s League (OWL) and the Maple Leaf Chapter of the Women’s Army Corps Veterans Association. Her pleasures were always her family, traveling and learning. In 2011, at the age of 90, Mabel undertook another adventure, packing up and moving to Redding, California, to live near her son, Perry, and daughter, Julie, and their families. In 2019, she moved from her own apartment to live in the home of her son, Perry, and daughter-in-law, Glaphre, where she resided until the time of her death. Always the adventurer but ever practical and planning for the future, she was about to embark on one last move, this time to Delta, Utah, to live near her daughter, Crisanne. Mom was looking forward to spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren there, but on the day her road trip to Utah was to begin, she became ill and passed away the next day. Mabel is survived by her children, Joy Marie LeBaron (Chris), of Millbrae, California; Rebecca Palmer, of Linden, Utah; Jamieson Wright (Darlene), of St. Albans, Vermont; Crisanne Black (Michael), of Delta, Utah; Julita Harmon (Randy) and Perry Wright (Glaphre), of Redding, California; Theodore Wright and Sarah Wright, of East Montpelier Center, Vermont. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, James, in 1994; and by her brothers, Roland in 1991, and Stanley in 2008. A celebration of life will be held at a future date for her interment in Doty Cemetery in East Montpelier Center. In lieu of flowers, Mabel requested donations be made to Planned Parenthood or to the Old Meeting House, 1520 Center Road, Montpelier, VT 05602.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.