Lynn Beede GRANITEVILLE — On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Lynn Beede, loving wife to Dan Beede and mother to Ryan and Samantha Nielsen, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at age 59. Born on March 14, 1963, she was the daughter of Larry and Doris Armell and grew up in Shelburne with her sisters Wendy and Heather. Wherever Lynn went she built a community around her. She spent over 20 years working at Thunder Road and with ACT contributing to the racing community. The racing community brought her a lifelong partner when she met Dan Beede. Even in her 26-year career at Calmont Beverage, Lynn’s success was built upon the relationships she grew with her co-workers and the accounts she worked with. She grew up owning and riding horses, sharing her passion for animals with everyone around her. Lynn loved her family fiercely - the people, pets, and plants she surrounded herself with. Every year, her gardens produced the most amazing panoramas around her home in Graniteville and were the envy of all her family. She shared her green thumb with those around her and many of her plants now flourish in the gardens of those whose lives she has touched. Survivors include her husband Dan Beede, her father-in-law Robert Beede, her sisters Wendy Coleman and Heather Cruickshank, her two children Ryan Nielsen and Samantha Nielsen, her two stepdaughters Bethany Davis and Kristen Ziter, and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends may call on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12.30 p.m. p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home,7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, PO Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601.
