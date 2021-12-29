Lyndon N. Achilles PLAINFIELD — Lyndon N. “Lyn” Achilles, 80, of Gonyeau Road, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, after a very brave battle with congestive heart failure. Born on June 13, 1941, in Peacham, he was the son of Norman and Helen (Hatch) Achilles. On July 25, 1964, he married Margaret Sturtevant in Halifax, Massachusetts. They later moved to Vermont where they raised their children. They were married for 55 years before Margaret passed away on Sept. 10, 2019. Survivors include his three children, Shaun Bernatchy (Bill Amell), Scott Achilles (Cherie) and Seth Achilles (Rhonda); his grandchildren, Aleya, Katie, Asia, TJ, Cooper, Andrew, Avery, Tristen and Noah. Per Lyn’s wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.