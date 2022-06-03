Lynda J. Sleeper BRATTLEBORO — Lynda Jean Sleeper, age 62, of Brattleboro, Vermont, passed away April 4, 2022, in her home. Lyn was known for her great sense of humor, kind heart and free spirit. She loved the sunshine and being outdoors. She also loved music and traveling. Lyn had a way of lighting up a room, making everyone laugh and smile. She will forever be in our hearts and on our minds. Lyn was predeceased by her parents, Ellen and Robert Beals. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Golec; daughter Bobbi Sleeper; grandchildren, Evan Santamore and Madison Sleeper; and her loving companion dog, Oreo. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
