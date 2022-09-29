Lyle J. Farnham RANDOLPH — Lyle James Farnham, 39, of Dudley Street passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at his home. Born on December 21, 1982, in Berlin, he was the son of Dennis and Evelyn (Dalley) Farnham. He attended local Barre schools. Lyle made his home in the central Vermont area except for three years that he lived in North Carolina. He was a chef at various restaurants both here in Vermont and in North Carolina when he lived there. He was also employed as a member of the safety crew at Thunder Road. He was a member of the “The Well” Church in Thomasville, NC. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, sports- he was a diehard New York Yankees fan, NASCAR racing, and he competed in barbecue competitions for many years. Most of all, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. One of his greatest achievements was being an uncle. Survivors include his parents Doug and Evelyn Wild; his grandmother Jean Edson; his sister Amanda Mills-Brown and her husband, Peter; and his brother Alan Wild and his wife, Robin; his sister-in-law Kasey Farnham; as well as his nieces and nephews Deanna, David, James, Joey, Kylie, Duane, Amelia, and Emily. He was predeceased by his father Dennis Farnham, his brother Donald Farnham, and his grandfather Pat Edson. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Washington Village Church. Following the service, inurnment will take place in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Washington. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
