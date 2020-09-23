Lyann Kayla Berrios BOSTON, Mass. — Lyann Kayla Berrios, 26, died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, just one day shy of her 27th birthday. Born Sept. 14, 1993, in Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Angel Luis Berrios and Lydia E. (Gonzalez) Berrios. She attended the Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Schools in Hyde Park, Massachusetts, and completed the Pharmacy Technician program at JVS in Boston. She went on to work for Walgreen’s pharmacy and most recently, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston for the past four years. Lyann was a naturally shy and quiet person who grew into a stunningly beautiful, kind-hearted, adventurous, loving, forgiving and faithful friend, daughter, sister, niece and “Titi.” She was the biggest cheerleader to those she loved. She also loved traveling, music and animals. Those who knew her, knew her greatest joy was her 2-year-old nephew, Benjamin. Lyann made trips to visit him and her family in Vermont every couple of weeks, sometimes twice in the same week. They enjoyed their daily Facetime calls, selfies and Snapchat videos together. Lyann leaves behind her loving mother, Lydia E. Berrios of Montpelier, Vermont; brother Benjamin E. Jones II (Katie) of Vermont, brother Angel L. Berrios (Annette) of Pennsylvania, brother Wendell Berrios (Tania) of Pennsylvania, brother Archie Vazquez (Jennifer) of Rhode Island, sister Jahaira Melendez (Felix) of Pennsylvania, sister Karen Morales (Victor) of New York. She also leaves behind her special Titi’s, Rosa Phillips, Lala Ramirez, Ana Pomales; nieces, nephews, cousins; and lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her father, Angel Luis Berrios, her paternal and maternal grandparents. While the heartache of Lyann’s passing will never heal, we ask that you remember her by her kindness, her sweet smile and her love of living in the moment. In her honor, “in a world where you can be anything, be kind.” Calling hours will be Friday, Sept. 25, from 4-7 p.m. at the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., Dorchester Center, Massachusetts. Funeral on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Dolan Funeral Home with procession immediately after to Fairview Cemetery, 45 Fairview Ave., Boston. Contributions in her memory may be made online to www.MSPCA.org or MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.