Luther Vermette WASHINGTON — The celebration of life service for Luther “Luke” Vermette, 78, will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the VFW Post #790, East Barre Road, Barre. He passed away on December 31, 2022. Gone but not forgotten, please come join the family for lunch and share your favorite memories of Luke. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre.
