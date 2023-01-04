Luther M. Vermette WASHINGTON — Luther Mitchell Vermette, “Luke”, 78, a longtime resident of Washington, VT passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Born on May 13, 1944, in Barre, VT, he was the son of Paul and L. Olive (Blanchard) Vermette. He attended Washington Village School and Spaulding High School. Luke enlisted in the United States Army in 1963, serving with distinction until honorably discharged in 1969. On July 22, 1967, Luke married Beverly Hutchins, in the Congregational Church in East Barre. They made their home in Washington, where they raised their three children. Following his military service, Luke worked with his father at Vermette Construction. Later he worked for E.F. Wall Construction, followed by Hutchins & Perrault Inc., and lastly, Bombardier (from 1981-2002) in specialized maintenance. Luke loved anything to do with planes, trains, and automobiles. Everyone considered him a jack of all trades. Luke always was willing to help anyone in need. He built his own home and that’s where he was the happiest. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife Beverly Vermette of Washington: his son Philip Vermette and his partner, Carol Brouillette of Washington; his daughters Laurel Vermette of West Palm Beach, FL and Holly Bailey and her husband, Michael of Williamstown and his grandchildren Luke and Ryan Pappas,and Evan and Piper Bailey. He also leaves his siblings Joyce Wadkins; Peter Vermette and his wife, Pat; Rita Larkin and her husband, Dan; Mary Driscoll and her husband, Jim; Mark Vermette and his wife, Brenda; Barb Emery and her husband, Bill; his brother-in-law Rick Hutchins and his wife Patti, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Luke was predeceased by his parents; brothers Leo, Phil, and Doug; his brother-in-law Rex Wadkins and his sister-in-law Joanne Vermette. Luke will be interred in the Wilson Cemetery in Barre Town in the spring. There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre is in charge of the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
