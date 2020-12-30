Luke J. Jacques BARRE CITY — Luke J. Jacques, 75, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at his home. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre.
Updated: December 30, 2020 @ 1:54 am
