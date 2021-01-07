Luella Ermina Garand PROVIDENCE FORGE, Va. — Luella Ermina Garand, 91, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Virginia Commonwealth University Health in Richmond, Virginia. She was born on June 13, 1929, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, daughter of Frederick and Ethel (Hibbard) Bean. Luella attended school at St. Johnsbury Academy. She married Fred Garand on July 4, 1952, in Hardwick, Vermont. She worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont before moving to Virginia. Luella worked for CVS in Virginia for many years until retirement. She enjoyed traveling to Vermont many times through the years to visit family and friends and relatives in Canada. She is survived by a son, Michael Garand of Virginia; daughters, Patricia (Lester) Toby of Vermont and Janet (Peter) Lashua of Florida; a sister, Elaine Bissell of New York, and a brother, Alvin Bean of Georgia; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Fred; sisters, Erlene (Harold) Lyon of St. Johnsbury, Geraldine (William) Fitzgerald of Colchester; brother, Edsel Bean of St. Johnsbury; and brother-in-law, Calvin Bissell of Collierville, New York. At her request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. There will be a family gathering at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.