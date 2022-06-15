Lucy Nichol MONTPELIER — A celebration of the life of Lucy Nichol will be held Thursday, June 30, 6:30 p.m. at the Montpelier Peace Park. In case of rain, it will be moved to the shelter next to the Montpelier swimming pool. Bring a chair to sit on and your memories of Lucy.
