Lucille R. Grearson BARRE — Lucille R. Grearson, 87, of North Barre Manor passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born on Jan. 29, 1933, in Barre City, she was the daughter of Matteo and Irene (Corti) Beltrami. Lucille grew up in the old north end, Italian section, of Barre. She attended North Barre School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1951. On Dec. 13, 1951, she married Norman Sartelle. They later divorced. On May 29, 1968, she married her true love, James Grearson III, in Barre. They made their home on Trow Hill, now Hill Street, in Barre Town. James passed away in November of 1999. Lucille continued to live on Trow Hill until a few years ago, when she became a resident of North Barre Manor where she continued to enjoy her independence and friends. The team at the Barre Housing Authority – Chip Castle, Hillary Cole, Bonnie Parry and Paul Watkins – and the rest of the staff and residents made the Manor home. Lucille was employed as a clerk at Granite City Tool Co. for over 40 years, developing many lifelong friendships with co-workers and customers. After her retirement, she became a foster grandparent at Barre City Elementary and Middle School where, for over eight years, she worked with the first-grade teachers assisting in the classrooms. She was affectionately known as “Grandma Lu,” Lucille treasured her time working with Guy Isabelle and his staff at RSVP when she was a foster grandparent. Her memberships included the First Presbyterian Church of Barre where she directed the youth choir – Lucille loved singing! – Women of the Moose #498, and with pride, the American Legion Auxiliary, Post #10, Barre. In her spare time, she enjoyed working with the Girl Scouts being a Troop leader for Brownies through Cadets. She was an insatiable reader; loved music and singing karaoke with Sherri’s Jubilee, traveling with Sherri and Jubilee as often as possible. She was a member of the Sherri’s Jubilee Friendship Club and Sherri would always call Lucille up on stage to sing a song or two – her signature became Frank Sinatra’s song “My Way” which she would sing in her spirited and inimitable “way;” and the Barre Area Senior Center. In earlier years, she enjoyed gardening with Jim, especially growing unbelievable crops of strawberries. Survivors include her daughter, Debra Sartelle-Blondin and her husband, Mike; her son, James Matthew Sartelle; and her daughter, Leona Grearson; three grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James Grearson III. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family, in the Elmwood Cemetery in Barre. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.