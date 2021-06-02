Lucille R. Grearson BARRE — The graveside service for Lucille R. Grearson, who died Dec. 19, 2020, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Elmwood Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at American Legion Post 10, 320 North Main St., Barre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to BCEMS “Everybody Wins” program, in care of Bambi Florucci, 50 Parkside Terrace, Barre, VT 05641.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.