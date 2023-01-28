Lucille Mugford BARRE — Lucille Mugford, 82, of Maplewood Avenue passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at home with her family at her bedside. Born on July 23, 1940, in Barre Town, she was the daughter of Ralph and Kathleen (Felix) Bailey. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from Plainfield High School in 1958. On June 10, 1961, she married Waldo Mugford in the First Baptist Church in Barre. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre Town for 58 years. Lucille was a homemaker while her children were young. She then joined the staff at Barre Town elementary school and later worked for Janet Hinzman, MD. In 1996 she chose to stay home and take care of her grandchildren. For many years she was the treasurer of the Barre Town parent teacher organization (PTO) and she was a long-time member of the Hill Hoppers home demonstration club. Lucille had a true love of dancing especially with her forever partner Waldo. They often reminisced about their dancing days and how it first brought them together. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, and crafts. Although most of all she loved spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband Waldo Mugford of Barre Town; her children Bret Mugford and his wife, Brunella of East Montpelier; Brice Mugford and his wife, Marie of Barre City; Jeff Mugford and his wife, Joanne of Riverton; and Melodie Kuban and her husband, Ed of Barre Town; her ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as her brother Lawrence Bailey of Hardwick and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother George Bailey. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. There are no calling hours. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.