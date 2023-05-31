Lucille H. Lewis DUXBURY — Lucille H. Lewis, 87, a longtime resident of Duxbury, passed away late Monday night, December 19, 2022, at the Manor in Morrisville. Born in Hardwick on November 23, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Franklyn and Ruth (Ainsworth) Hudon. On November 21, 1953, she married Lynn G. Lewis Jr. in Waterbury. Lynn predeceased Lucille on May 20, 2017. A service celebrating the life of Lucille Lewis will be held from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury on Saturday June 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow in the church dining room. Inurnment will take place in the family lot in Hope Cemetery in Waterbury. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Wesley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 214 Waterbury VT 05676. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
