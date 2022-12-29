Lucille H. Lewis DUXBURY — Lucille H. Lewis, 87, a longtime resident of Duxbury, passed away late Monday night, December 19, 2022, at the Manor in Morrisville. Born in Hardwick on November 23, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Franklyn and Ruth (Ainsworth) Hudon. On November 21, 1953, she married Lynn G. Lewis Jr. in Waterbury. Lynn predeceased Lucille on May 20, 2017. Lucille attended schools in Waterbury and was salutatorian of her 1953 graduating class of Waterbury High School. Following high school and her marriage to Lynn, Lucille worked for a couple of years at the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury. For the next several years she was busy and happy at home caring for her family, she provided childcare from her home for local families, she later was employed at the Neudorfer Co. in Duxbury, she was a bus driver for the Harwood Union School District and her last job that she retired from was in production at Green Mountain Coffee Roasters in Waterbury. Lucille was a longtime active member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women in Waterbury; she served as church treasurer and at countless other church functions. In the early days of the Waterbury Ambulance Service, she was a red phone operator, she volunteered with the local Girl Scout Troop and with the PTO of Duxbury. In her leisure time, she enjoyed flower gardening, sewing, baking, and spending time at her camp on Scrabble Hill in Duxbury. Together with her husband Lynn, she enjoyed singing in the church choir and dancing the night away. Lucille especially enjoyed spending time with her family. At her home in Duxbury she was the happiest when it was full of her children and their friends, being a mother was what she truly loved and she extended that love to anyone that visited her home. Lucille is survived by her children, Lucinda Clark and her husband, Randy, of Belvidere, Bonnie Kerin and her husband, Ron, of Waterbury Center, Merry Baker and her husband, Jeff, of Knoxville, TN, Joan Haskins and her husband, Jeffrey, of Duxbury, Sue O’Brien and her husband, Chris, of Waterbury Center; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; as well as extended family. Lucille was predeceased by three children, Scott Lewis, Holly Lewis and Captain Gordon Lewis; and her sister Barbara Hammond. A service celebrating the life of Lucille Lewis will be held from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury on Saturday June 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow in the church dining room. Inurnment will take place in the family lot in Hope Cemetery in Waterbury. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Wesley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 214 Waterbury VT 05676. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.